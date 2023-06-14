DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect in the shooting that hurt 10 people in downtown Denver early Tuesday appeared before a magistrate Wednesday afternoon.

Ricardo Vasquez was fresh out of the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds himself.

The 22-year-old is one of two people arrested by Denver Police in connection with a shooting that left nine others shot after the Nuggets won the world championship on Monday night.

A probable cause affidavit said Vasquez was seen running from the shooting. Officers state they quickly caught him and found a gun on the ground, as well as a bag of cocaine in his waistband.

Investigators have said the shooting happened during a drug deal taking place near crowds celebrating the Nuggets’ win at 20th and Market streets.

Mass shooting suspect was shot twice

In court on Wednesday, an attorney said Vasquez had been shot twice.

He limped into a holding area behind a glass where he answered the questions asked by the magistrate.

Another suspect, Raoul Jones, appeared in court on Tuesday. In court records, officers stated they found a gun in Jones’ vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators have said both suspects were allegedly illegally possessing firearms because of previous offenses.

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler said investigators will take a close look at the weapons found during the shooting.

“Things could get worse for them. If they match up bullets with other victims or if they determine that these weapons were used in a different way for a different purpose, that could also put these two in a bigger world of hurt,” Brauchler said.

Bystanders wounded in Denver mass shooting

Investigators have not determined who was shooting the weapons that left some innocent bystanders wounded with serious injuries.

As the hearing ended, Vasquez, who remained handcuffed, waved at family members in the courtroom as he was taken back to his cell at the Denver Detention Center. A woman who identified herself as his mother outside the courtroom said she had no comment.

Both Vasquez and Jones are being held on $10,000 bonds.

Denver Police said late Wednesday no additional arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.