Suspect with knife shot by police in southwest Denver dies from injuries

DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect wielding a knife was shot and killed by a Denver police officer on S. Federal Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Denver Police Department Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark said officers responded to the report of a man with a knife around 6:45 p.m. Officers found 52-year-old Raul Rosas-Carsosa bleeding from the throat after he cut himself on the east side of Federal Boulevard, just south of Harvard Avenue, Clark said.

Clark said Rosas-Carsosa moved toward officers holding a utility knife. When he failed to stop after officers repeatedly warned him to stay back, an officer deployed 10 rounds of pepperballs at Rosas-Carsosa striking him in the chest and abdomen.

Rosas-Carsosa continued moving toward officers and a Taser was deployed but only one of the two charges hit him. One officer shot Rosas-Carsosa five times when he continued to move closer to her with the knife in his hand.

Clark said the entire incident happened within 33 seconds from the time police arrived to the time Rosas-Carsosa was shot.

The officer who shot Rosas-Carsosa is a patrol officer in District 4 and has been with DPD for two years. She has been moved to a modified duty following the incident.