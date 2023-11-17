DENVER (KDVR) — An officer with the Fort Collins Police Services shot and killed a suspect after the department said the officer ordered the suspect to drop an edged weapon.

On Thursday at 9:34 p.m. Fort Collins Police said they received a call about a male in an alleyway in the 100 block of West Laurel Street. The area is northeast of Colorado State University.

The caller told police that the suspect was allegedly yelling racial slurs and had possibly attacked someone with a weapon. A second caller told police that the suspect had a weapon in his hand and may have attacked someone with pepper spray.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he located the suspect in the alleyway holding pepper spray and an edged weapon, according to Fort Collins Police.

The department said the officer ordered the suspect to drop his weapons multiple times, but the suspect did not comply.

The suspect approached the officer, and according to police, the officer used his Taser. However, the suspect continued to advance on the officer.

Fort Collins Police said the officer then fired his duty weapon and hit the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No community members or officers were injured during the incident.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will now investigate the shooting. The suspect’s identity will be released at a later date by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.