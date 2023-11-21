DENVER (KDVR) — A man who allegedly shot and killed three people and injured another in Custer County, south of Colorado Springs, is still at large Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a shelter-in-place was issued for the area of Rocky Ridge Road in Westcliffe while police investigated the shooting. The small rural community only has a population of 435 people.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people were shot over what they believe was a dispute between neighbors over easement lines.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 45-year-old Hanme K. Clark. He allegedly shot four people; two males and a female were killed, an additional female was critically injured.

Deputies believe Clark knew at least one of the victims.

While the shelter-in-place has been lifted in Westcliffe, Clark is still at large.

Clark is associated with a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with the license plate BHL-K27. According to deputies, the truck was last seen in Chaffee County, which is about 96 miles away from Custer County.

If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

During a press conference Tuesday, Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith laid out the timeline of Monday’s events:

12:59 p.m.: 911 call about shooting is received

1:01 p.m.: Deputies dispatched to the scene

1:21 p.m.: 2 deputies arrive at the scene with the coroner and deputy coroner

Smith said the reason it took 22 minutes for deputies to arrive is because this occurred in a rural are of the county, a wooded area along a gravel road.

Deputies from Custer County searched the area until 8 p.m. for Clark, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and other agencies. Once the area was cleared the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Smith said it is now believed that Clark left the area before the first deputies arrived.

Because of the darkness in this area, the sheriff said the crime scene was held overnight so that investigators could examine it in daylight Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshalls are now involved in the search for Clark.

The identities of the victims will be released by the coroner on Tuesday, but Smith said there are “multiple families affected.”