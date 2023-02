This person is wanted in an unlawful sexual contact report from Jan. 7. Credit: Denver Police Department 2/8/2023.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect wanted in relation to unlawful sexual contact.

The incident occurred Jan. 7, around 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chopper Circle, according to police.

Take a look at the pictures of the suspect below:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.