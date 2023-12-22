DENVER (KDVR) — Police are seeking a suspect in two unlawful sexual contacts at public parks in Denver.

According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the first incident happened on Nov. 30 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Commons Park, in the 2100 block of 15th Street. The second incident occurred on Dec. 3 at about 4:56 p.m. in City of Cuernavaca Park, located inthe 3500 block of Rockmont Drive.

The suspect was described as a male on a black bicycle wearing an orange or red puffy jacket. His race, height or other identifying information was not provided.

This suspect is wanted in connection to two unwanted sexual contacts at public locations in Denver. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about these sex offenses can earn up to $2,000 if their tips lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). To be eligible for an award and remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tipline.