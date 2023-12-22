DENVER (KDVR) — Police are seeking a suspect in two unlawful sexual contacts at public parks in Denver.
According to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the first incident happened on Nov. 30 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Commons Park, in the 2100 block of 15th Street. The second incident occurred on Dec. 3 at about 4:56 p.m. in City of Cuernavaca Park, located inthe 3500 block of Rockmont Drive.
The suspect was described as a male on a black bicycle wearing an orange or red puffy jacket. His race, height or other identifying information was not provided.
Anyone with information about these sex offenses can earn up to $2,000 if their tips lead to an arrest.
If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). To be eligible for an award and remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tipline.