DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for the driver and car wanted in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist with serious injuries.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 11 at 8:04 p.m. between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The crash happened at Park Avenue West and Glenarm Place in the Five Points neighborhood.

DPD said the driver of an orange or red Chevrolet Trax was traveling westbound on Park Avenue West when they allegedly struck a cyclist that was traveling northbound on Glenarm.

This photo is of the actual Chevrolet Trax that is wanted for a hit-and-run involving a cyclist. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) This photo is an example of the suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run with a cyclist. The car is a Chevrolet Trax. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to DPD, that cyclist suffered significant injuries from the crash.

Now, police are searching for that driver and vehicle. The driver fled the scene without checking on the cyclist.

The Chevrolet Trax is believed to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.