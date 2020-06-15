Suspect wanted in northwest Aurora shooting that left 1 dead

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for a 24-year-old who is wanted for first-degree murder.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Windsor Court Apartments located in the 10900 block of East 16th Avenue in northwest Aurora.

Officers located an adult male in an apartment who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Octavis Demond Styles, 24, is the suspect in this shooting. He is described as 5’10” and 175 pounds. Styles also have multiple tattoos, including distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Styles is not yet in custody. Any person with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.