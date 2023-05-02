DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect involved in a robbery.
The robbery took place in the 2100 block of Market Street on April 24, around 1:45 p.m.
According to DPD, the suspect was described as a Black male about 6 feet tall and around 50 to 60 years old.
The suspect was described wearing a brown leather jacket and glasses.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.