DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect involved in a robbery.

The robbery took place in the 2100 block of Market Street on April 24, around 1:45 p.m.

According to DPD, the suspect was described as a Black male about 6 feet tall and around 50 to 60 years old.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred 4/24/2023 in the 2100 Block Market Street area. Credit: Denver Police Department 5/2/2023.

The suspect was described wearing a brown leather jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.