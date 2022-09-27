A suspect is wanted in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police need help identifying a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Sept. 25 at 1:45 a.m., a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of West Mexico Avenue and South Hazel Court.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the crash.

According to DPD, the driver fled the scene before stopping to check on the victim or leave any information behind.

Police are looking for a vehicle that is described as a “blocky” black SUV and may have slight damage to the front end.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.