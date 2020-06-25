Suspect wanted in Greeley for gang motivated assault

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Gang Unit has identified a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on April 25, 2019, which seriously injured one adult male.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of 20th Street and 28th Avenue on April 25 on reports of a stabbing. The victim was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center, and the assault was determined to be gang motivated.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim, regarding gang politics while in prison.

On June 18, the Greeley Police Gang Unit identified the suspect as 35-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is currently on parole and the Greeley Gang Detectives are working closely with Parole Officers on the case.

Rodriguez is currently wanted for assault in the first degree. Detectives say if you know the whereabouts of Rodriguez to call 911 immediately.