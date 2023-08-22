DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting that killed two people on Welton Street early Saturday morning.

On Aug. 19, Denver Police tweeted about the investigation. At 3:50 a.m., a shooting took place in the area of 28th and Welton streets in the Five Points neighborhood.

DPD said three victims were found and taken to a local hospital. A few hours later, officers confirmed two of the victims died.

Now, officers are looking to identify this man who was allegedly involved in the shooting.

Police are looking to identify this man who is wanted in connection to a homicide on Welton Street. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.