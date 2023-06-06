One man was killed in a road rage shooting, and now police are looking for the suspect.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly road rage shooting that killed a 48-year-old man.

Aurora Police responded to a call about a shooting in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood near South Havana Street and East Idaho Place just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

APD said the victim, Stephen Dennis Qualls from Denver, was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, APD does not have any suspect information, but officers are asking the public to look out for a suspected vehicle which was described as a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim.

Anyone who was driving down South Havana Street at about 9:50 p.m. Monday between East Alameda Avenue and East Idaho Place and who may have witnessed the suspect driving erratically is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who might have video of the Explorer.

Witnesses can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.