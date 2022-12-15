Alex Morgan was arrested in Gainesville, Florida on a warrant for a Centennial homicide on Dec. 2 (Photo credit: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man police have been searching for as a person of interest in a Centennial homicide was arrested in Gainesville, Florida on Monday.

Alexander James Morgan, 28, was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service Florida task force and Alachua County Sherriff’s Office deputies. He was arrested on a warrant for the homicide of 33-year-old Amanda Nicole Emberson.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the suspicious death of Emberson who was found dead in the 9600 block of E. Easter Avenue on Dec. 2. The coroner’s office ruled her cause of death was “inflicted injuries” and her manner of death as a homicide.

ACSO investigators are in Florida following up on leads while they await to extradite Morgan back to Colorado.