DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for information on a homicide that took place on Sunday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to Benedict Fountain Park located at 401 East 20th Ave. in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood at 2:56 p.m. Sunday. Officers were called on a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the park, witnesses told them an assault had occurred at 1:30 p.m. According to DPD, officers found Bashir Yusuf unresponsive at the park.

Photo of the victim, Bashir Yusuf (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Yusuf was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, DPD is asking anyone with information on this homicide to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.