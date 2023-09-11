DENVER (KDVR) — After two possibly related homicides on the South Platte River Trail last week, Denver police are hoping to get more information about a suspect.

A woman was shot and killed after midnight on Sept. 6 near East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street. Three days later, a man was shot and killed after midnight near South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.

According to a release, police believe a male suspect is involved and the deaths are connected. Both victims are believed to be unhoused, however DPD said neither incident took place at or near an encampment.

“The preliminary findings from these homicide investigations lead detectives to believe the incidents may be connected, though we are unable to publicly provide the details supporting this theory in order to protect the integrity of both investigations,” a release from the department said.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.