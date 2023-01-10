Police are looking for this man who allegedly threw a bike at a moving train in Aurora. (Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of throwing a bicycle at a moving train causing $6,000 worth of damage.

Back on Dec. 21, 2022, the Aurora Police Department said a bike was thrown at a train at the RTD Florida Avenue Station. The bike landed between train car couplers before becoming lodged in a set of sliding doors.

The damage cost an estimated $6,000.

APD is now looking for a suspect that is described as the following:

White man

About 22 to 29 years old

5 feet, 8 inches tall

The suspect was also wearing a blue baseball cap, gray jacket, black shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Clark at 303-739-6083. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.