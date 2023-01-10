AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of throwing a bicycle at a moving train causing $6,000 worth of damage.
Back on Dec. 21, 2022, the Aurora Police Department said a bike was thrown at a train at the RTD Florida Avenue Station. The bike landed between train car couplers before becoming lodged in a set of sliding doors.
The damage cost an estimated $6,000.
APD is now looking for a suspect that is described as the following:
- White man
- About 22 to 29 years old
- 5 feet, 8 inches tall
The suspect was also wearing a blue baseball cap, gray jacket, black shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a backpack at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Clark at 303-739-6083. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.