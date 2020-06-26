Suspect wanted for stealing van carrying birds, guinea pigs in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police say a van with California plates carrying live animals was stolen Thursday night from a hotel near 104th Avenue and Church Ranch Boulevard.

The vehicle, described as a white 2017 Mercedes Sprinter Van with California license plate 02027L2, was stolen at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The only distinguishing markings is a number ’16’ on the back door.

The van was left running as live animals were in the vehicle. The animals were to be delivered to local pet stores.

The van was equipped with a GPS signal, however, police are no longer able to locate it. It is unknown if that feature has been disabled.

The vehicle was last known to be near 64th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Police do not have any information or description on who stole the vehicle.

The driver estimates there were about 10 to 15 crates with secure birds, guinea pigs and similar pets.

Police are asking the public for help locating the van to ensure the animals are recovered safely.

If you see the van please call 911 or Westminster Police Communications at 303-658-4360.