This suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $30K worth of items from a Denver neighborhood. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., the suspect stole over $30,000 worth of items from the Northfield neighborhood. In the Northfield neighborhood are multiple shops, a Target, a Bass Pro Shops, and many others.

This wasn’t the first high-dollar crime the suspect carried out. According to DPD, the suspect also committed two other costly thefts in Westminster.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.