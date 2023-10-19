DENVER (KDVR) — Louisville police are working to identify a suspect wanted for breaking into a vehicle and withdrawing $28,000 from a local bank.

According to the Louisville Police Department, the break-in and fraud happened in broad daylight at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

A woman allegedly broke into a car parked at the Harper Lake parking lot in Louisville. Police said the woman then withdrew $28,000 from the victim’s bank account. The fraud happened in two separate withdrawals from the Elevations Credit Unions in Boulder.

Louisville Police have released two clear images of the suspect they are looking for. The suspect is described as an older white female who was wearing a black top and a gray plaid hat at the time of the crime.

If you recognize this woman or have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Cpl. Severson at AdrianS@LouisvilleCO.gov or 720-688-1249.