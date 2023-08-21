DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman running near Walker Branch Park.
On Aug. 6 at 12:45 p.m., Lakewood Police said the victim was on her way back home from her run when she passed the park, located at 5825 W. 16th Ave., a few blocks west of Sloan’s Lake Park.
An unknown man saw the woman and started to follow her.
According to police, the suspect followed the woman on southbound Harlan Street for nearly two blocks. When the woman reached 14th Avenue and Harlan Street, the suspect allegedly attacked the woman from behind with both arms and fondled her.
The suspect fled northbound on Harlan Street and eastbound on 16th Avenue.
Lakewood Police said the man is described as:
- Hispanic
- In his 20s to 30s
- Thin build
- 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall
- Has black facial hair
At the time of the attack, police said the man was wearing:
- Black Nike long-sleeve shirt with a red jersey over it prior to the attack
- White pants
- Black shoes
- Black Boston Red Sox baseball hat with red brim
- Stud earring in right ear
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222.