Police in Lakewood are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was running near a park on Aug. 6, 2023. (Lakewood Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman running near Walker Branch Park.

On Aug. 6 at 12:45 p.m., Lakewood Police said the victim was on her way back home from her run when she passed the park, located at 5825 W. 16th Ave., a few blocks west of Sloan’s Lake Park.

An unknown man saw the woman and started to follow her.

According to police, the suspect followed the woman on southbound Harlan Street for nearly two blocks. When the woman reached 14th Avenue and Harlan Street, the suspect allegedly attacked the woman from behind with both arms and fondled her.

The suspect fled northbound on Harlan Street and eastbound on 16th Avenue.

Lakewood Police said the man is described as:

Hispanic

In his 20s to 30s

Thin build

5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall

Has black facial hair

Police in Lakewood are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was running near a park on Aug. 6, 2023. (Lakewood Police Department)

Police in Lakewood are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was running near a park on Aug. 6, 2023. (Lakewood Police Department)

Police in Lakewood are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was running near a park on Aug. 6, 2023. (Lakewood Police Department)

Police in Lakewood are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was running near a park on Aug. 6, 2023. (Lakewood Police Department)

At the time of the attack, police said the man was wearing:

Black Nike long-sleeve shirt with a red jersey over it prior to the attack

White pants

Black shoes

Black Boston Red Sox baseball hat with red brim

Stud earring in right ear

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222.