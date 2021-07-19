Suspect wanted for firing shots on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect wanted for firing shots at a business on 680 North Sheridan Boulevard.

The incident occurred on July 3 about 3:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 30s to 40s, with a goatee and faded hair style.

Suspect vehicle (Credit: DPD)

The suspect vehicle, pictured above, is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with gold wheel rims.

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.