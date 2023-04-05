LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Loveland are looking to identify a suspect who was caught on camera throwing a rock through a Dutch Bros Coffee shop and then breaking in.
According to the Loveland Police Department, on Monday at 2 a.m., the person in the video can be seen throwing a large rock through a window. The man then unlocks the back door and walks into the shop.
LPD said the suspect allegedly stole a safe and all the contents inside.
LPD acknowledged that the man is wearing a mask, but they hope that the clear video and photo will help identify him. The suspect is seen wearing dark pants, a blue hoodie, gray gloves and a backpack.
If you know or recognize this person you are asked to reach out to Loveland Officer Tilley.