EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence.

On Saturday, the suspect, Jamere Williams, pulled up next to a car with two females and shot several rounds in their direction.

Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″ and medium build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555 or 911.