DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Brighton are searching for a man wanted in connection to an Aug. 31 assault and robbery of a 77-year-old ice cream truck driver.

Police said 20-year-old Luis Antonio Hernandez was wanted in connection to the assault, which happened at Benedict Park in Brighton.

The victim, Lyman Hamlin, was hit several times in the face but was able to give police a description of his attacker.

FOX31 spoke to Hamlin, who was taken to the hospital after the attack and treated. At the time, he said he hoped to recover and get back to selling ice cream again.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Hernandez for second-degree assault against an at-risk adult.

Hernandez was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

His last known location was in New Mexico. However, his current location was unknown.

Anyone with information about Hernandez or his whereabouts was asked to call the Brighton PD tip line at 303-655-8740.