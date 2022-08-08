DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an officer and another person on July 13.

Joshua Johnny Esquibel was found passed out in a stolen car after allegedly hitting another car in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Zenobia Street, police said.

When officers approached him, he fled and struck an officer and another person causing serious bodily injury, Denver police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or the incident, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.