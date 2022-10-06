This suspect is wanted for using a stolen credit card in Superior. (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help to identify a suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at the Superior Target.

According to the Louisville Police Department, a suspect was seen using a stolen credit card on Oct. 2. Police said the suspect obtained the card after taking it from a vehicle in Louisville.

The suspect allegedly then used the stolen credit card to purchase gift cards from the Target located in Superior, according to police.

The suspect is described as the following:

Seen wearing dark-colored pants and shirt with a tan jacket

Wearing a gold color wristwatch

Associated with a dark-colored compact SUV, possibly a Ford Escape

This car is wanted in a stolen credit card crime in Superior. (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and submit information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).