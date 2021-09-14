Suspect vehicle in Cap Hill scooter hit-and-run located, no arrest made

DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert for a hit-and-run that seriously injured a scooter rider has been canceled after the suspect vehicle was located in Arizona, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash occurred on Sept. 10 in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Street around 3:30 p.m.

A witness to the incident said he heard a car “crunch” just down the street from where he was and then heard a man loudly screaming.

“We saw the car continue to drive forward, ran over the scooter and then took off going down the street,” witness Kyle Daag said. “My supervisor tried to stop him, standing in front of his way, he almost hit her.”

Police said no arrest has been made but investigators are developing suspect information.

The condition of the victim has not been reported by DPD.

If you have any information on the incident, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.