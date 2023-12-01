DENVER (KDVR) — A red truck that Wheat Ridge police have been seeking in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday was located Friday, the department told FOX31.

The truck is currently undergoing “meticulous forensic testing,” but police would not say where the vehicle was found. The department also said no further information would be released to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Peter Damian Arguello, owner of Peter Damian Jewelry & Antiques, was killed Wednesday at his shop on West 38th Avenue, near Teller Street in Wheat Ridge.

No suspect is in custody for the homicide, but police also said on Wednesday that they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

On Wednesday afternoon, Wheat Ridge police released photos of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved with the homicide. The vehicle is a red 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.