Suspect tries to steal a car but can’t drive a stick shift; here’s what happened next

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Loveland Police Department is searching for a suspect who tried to unsuccessfully steal a car on Thursday.

Police said the thief almost got away with it, until realizing the vehicle was a stick shift and couldn’t drive it. An accomplice soon arrived to pick up the suspect and they got away in a silver Mazda 3 with a large dent in the rear hatch, according to LPD.

During the investigation, Loveland police learned the Mazda 3 was stolen.

We reached out to LPD to find out where exactly the incident took place and are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects, please contact LPD at 970-667-2151.