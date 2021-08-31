Suspect threatened woman when she confronted him

by: Keely Sugden

Felony menacing suspect (Credit: DPD)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who threatened a victim with a knife on Aug. 18.

The felony menacing incident happened in the 3300 block of West Nevada Place in Denver. Police said a woman confronted the suspect about breaking into a vehicle and he threatened her with a knife.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous

