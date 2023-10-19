DENVER (KDVR) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting with Denver police at 47th Avenue and York Street Thursday afternoon.

According to DPD, a suspect was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

Denver police tell FOX31 officers were responding to a weapons-related call just after 2:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police vehicles can be seen on Josephine Street from a highway traffic camera over Interstate 70.

The scene of a Denver police shooting at 47th Avenue and York Street on Oct. 19, 2023. (Gabby Easterwood/KDVR)

DPD said no officers or other people were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. SkyFOX and FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood are heading to the scene.