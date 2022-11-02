Police at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of East Colfax and Verbena on Nov. 1, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a dark-colored SUV possibly involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured five other people was found unoccupied on Tuesday night.

Three suspects abandoned the vehicle they were in following the shooting at the corner of Verbena Street and Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. They got into another vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, and a search began for that vehicle.

The Explorer was found in the 3900 block of N. Colorado Boulevard unoccupied and no arrests have been so far in the investigation.

Police said Wednesday that two of the five victims have been released from the hospital and returned home. The other three patients are expected to survive their injuries but remain in the hospital.

Multiple people shot in broad daylight

Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 1400 block of Verbena Street.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said three suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of a vehicle and started shooting at people on a street corner. Police soon found the vehicle in the area of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, and investigators believe they got into the black Ford Explorer that was found abandoned on Tuesday night.

Police said they do not know if the suspects and victims knew each other or if they were targeted but that is part of the ongoing investigation.

“It’s absolutely concerning this happened in broad daylight,” Clark said.

He said that based on the current video, police do not have a description of the suspects to provide.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.