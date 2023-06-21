OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — A suspect is dead after he was allegedly involved in a chase with Otero County deputies. The man allegedly stole a Colorado State Patrol patrol car and crashed on Highway 50.

According to a press release from CSP, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, CSP troopers responded to assist Otero County deputies with a suspect chase along Highway 50. The situation was originally called in as a “shots fired” call, CSP said.

In addition to the chase, CSP said the suspect caused multiple other crashes and attempted to run into other drivers head-on. Troopers were able to successfully PIT maneuver the suspect’s car and stop him.

However, CSP said during the arrest the suspect managed to climb into a fully marked CSP patrol vehicle and drive from the scene. Law enforcement agencies on the scene pursued the suspect, and stop sticks were used further down Highway 50 in an attempt to stop him.

After hitting the stop sticks, CSP said the suspect lost control of the patrol car and crashed into the side of a commercial vehicle stopped on the side of Highway 50 and spun out. The patrol car then caught on fire.

The suspect was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, CSP said.

The suspect has not been identified.