FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect allegedly stole a vehicle with an older woman sitting inside.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, an older woman was waiting in her vehicle while her husband was inside a local shop when a suspect allegedly got into the car and drove off with the woman inside.

FCPS identified the suspect as Cesar Bugarin.

FCPS said Bugarin stopped at another location and let the woman out of the car. She immediately called police.

Several officers from the Fort Collins Police NET Team and detectives from the Criminal Impact Unit responded to locate Bugarin. The officers spotted the vehicle and followed it until Bugarin pulled over.

Bugarin was taken into custody.

According to FCPS, Bugarin had also crashed another vehicle into a pond near Horsetooth Road and Ziegler Road earlier in the day. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident.

Bugarin is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery of an at-risk adult

Kidnapping

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Bugarin was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center.