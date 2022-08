DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing at least eight golf club bags at Denver International Airport this summer.

DPD tweeted a picture of the suspect using surveillance footage at DIA. Police said the thefts happened between July 23 and Aug. 12.

Courtesy: Denver International Airport

Courtesy: Denver International Airport

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling (720-913-7867) and could be eligible for a cash reward.