Suspect stabs deputy, himself in Manzanola

MANZANOLA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident inside of a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was stopped when the male suspect stabbed an Otero County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face and then turned the knife on himself.

The female and children in the vehicle were safely removed from the vehicle.

The suspect and the deputy were transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Both individuals are expected to make full recoveries.

The suspect, Anthony Guerra of Pueblo, was placed under arrest for four outstanding warrants He is also facing additional charges from this incident.

This is an active investigation at this time.