DENVER (KDVR) – The suspected driver of a stolen vehicle sideswiped a police cruiser late Friday evening and this morning the suspect is still at large.

The Aurora Police Department received reports of a stolen vehicle around 9 p.m. on Friday night in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Krameria Sreet.

APD contacted the Denver Police Department since the area fell under that department’s jurisdiction.

When the stolen vehicle was located, officers attempted to make contact with the driver inside, but according to officials with APD, the driver drove away, side-swiping an APD vehicle in the process.

Shortly thereafter, the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed, and subsequently fled the scene on foot with his passenger. A female passenger was detained at the scene and has since been cooperating with the police.

At this point, DPD is still searching for the two suspects who fled the scene of the crash. They will be handling this investigation going forward.

According to APD, there were no injuries sustained by any officers during this incident.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact investigators with the DPD by calling 720-913-6010.