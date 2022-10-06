Scene near DIA main roads Oct. 1, 2022. 1 dead, 1 arrested and an officer injured and recovering, according to police. Photo credit: KDVR broadcast.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.

Abel Yohannes, 30, was shot multiple times by officers when he allegedly threatened them with a gun, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yohannes is supposedly connected to a 7-Eleven convenience store robbery that occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday located at Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard. Police spotted the SUV associated with the robbery more than three hours later and attempted to stop it around Colfax and Chambers Road.

Yohannes and another person in the car took off and police pursued the vehicle for approximately 12 miles before the driver crashed in the 7400 block of Gun Club Road and the two fled the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the driver was armed with a long gun and allegedly threatened officers. Three officers shot at Yohannes striking him “multiple times.”

An Aurora Police officer was injured during the incident, taken to the hospital for treatment and released on Sunday.

Police detained the other suspect, but released them after questioning.

DPD said there were eight officers involved in the incident and the three officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave.