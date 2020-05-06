Suspect shot, killed by police in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was fatally shot by police in Commerce City about 11:17 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Commerce City Police Department Chief Clint Nichols, the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Poplar Street, not far from the intersection of East 72nd Avenue and Quebec Parkway.

The incident started when Denver Police Department and Department of Corrections officers requested help apprehending a suspect in a violent crime.

Officers contacted the male suspect at a parking lot outside the Highland Legends Apartments at 7151 Quebec St.

“The suspect was armed with a handgun and shots were fired. The Hispanic male suspect was hit multiple times and transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:09 p.m.,” CCPD said in a statement.

No officers were injured.

The suspect’s name and age have not yet been released.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating.