DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed following a shooting involving an officer with the Broomfield Police Department Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to an alleged domestic violence-related incident at around 8:42 p.m. at the Villiage Square Apartments located in the 700 block of Burbank Street. The area is across the highway from the Flatiron Crossing Mall.

Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting. However, one officer fired at the suspect, and they were pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave per Broomfield Police Department protocol.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and more information will be released at a later time.

The Critical Incident Response Team of the 17th Judicial District is investigating.