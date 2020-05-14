Suspect shot, killed by Clear Creek County deputies identified

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man fatally shot by deputies in Clear Creek County last week has been identified as Darrin Jon Patterson, 57, of Clear Creek County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 9, Idaho Springs Police Department officers tried to stop Patterson’s silver Saturn for a traffic stop.

Patterson fled the scene and a pursuit ensued but was later terminated, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

About 10 minutes later, Clear Creek deputies saw Patterson’s vehicle on Highway 103 and started a second pursuit.

“During the course of the pursuit, it’s believed Patterson set the inside of the car on fire. After stopping the vehicle in the 9500 block of Peaceful Valley Lane, Patterson brandished a firearm and was shot by deputies,” the CBI said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CBI is investigating the case alongside the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.