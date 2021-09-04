Suspect shot in Denver was wanted for a year on attempted murder charge

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) – A woman who called police to report her allegedly violent ex-boyfriend twice in the past year led to an officer-involved shooting with Westminster officers Friday night.

Police shot the man, a suspect wanted for attempted homicide in a domestic violence situation, in the 5300 block of Billings Street. Police were attempting to take him into custody on charges related to two incidents that happened with the woman who reported him.

Police have not yet named the suspect who was shot and taken to the hospital.

The first disturbance incident between the suspect and the woman happened on Sept. 16, 2020. Police were called to the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue. The victim said she was shot by her ex-boyfriend, who had fled the scene.

The case was assigned to Westminster detectives, who have been working on the case since that time and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Then, on Thursday around 5:15 p.m., the female victim again called police to report the suspect had returned to her home and made threatening statements and damaged property.

Police have not given an update on the suspect’s condition.