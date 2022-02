CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of East Jamison Avenue and South Parker Road, according to tweets from the Aurora Police Department around 5:15 p.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Aurora Police said no officers were injured but there was a large police presence in the area.

