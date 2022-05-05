JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it happened just after midnight near 8055 West Bowles Avenue.

Deputies were called to the area for a person who told them they believed they were being followed. When deputies arrived on scene, that caller pulled into the parking lot and confronted deputies with a knife.

During the confrontation, the suspect was shot more than once. Deputies said that after he was shot, a very violent fight happened while they tried to get him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.