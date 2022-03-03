DENVER (KDVR) — An attempted murder suspect who was shot by police on Wednesday has been identified as a 37-year-old man with an extensive criminal background.

Vincent Anthony Martinez was arrested on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and crime of violence stemming from a shooting incident on Feb. 27.

That shooting happened at 7131 W. 84th Way when Martinez allegedly shot a DoorDash delivery driver in the face after exchanging words about the driver being double-parked in front of Martinez’s vehicle, which police said was stolen. The victim identified Martinez, which allowed the Jefferson County District Court to issue an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Martinez was tracked by the fugitive unit to a business around Yale Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Police located him with a female and confronted him.

Martinez broke away from the woman, got in a car and retrieved a handgun, Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said. Officers surrounded the car, instructed him to exit when he threatened officers with the gun.

Thomas said it is unknown if Martinez fired at police but two officers fired at him and struck him inside the car. He was given aid until paramedics nearby took over and transported him to Denver Health in critical condition.

Martinez has several previous criminal charges including dangerous drug possession, armed burglary, assault, driving on a revoked license and child abuse.