DENVER (KDVR) — An attempted stop by Denver Police Department officers Monday ended with a person shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The incident happened after 1:30 p.m. outside of apartments in the 800 block of Oneida Street. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that the person, a male, is expected to survive.

Thomas said officers in the area for an unrelated call spotted a parked black truck, blaring music with its doors wide open. Officers got closer and saw a male throwing things into a nearby dumpster, and they realized he had a gun in his waistband, Thomas said.

“It’s because of the gun that they decided that they need to make contact,” Thomas said.

Thomas said officers tried to engage with him, but he refused commands, and officers tried for several minutes to “establish rapport” with him.

Ultimately, the officers were “placed in fear,” Thomas said.

“He made a threatening motion towards that weapon that we knew was in the small of his back,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the male was shot in his upper body area. He was in surgery but was expected to survive his injuries.

Police initially said it was a traffic stop but corrected it to a “subject stop.” Thomas said the truck was stopped throughout the incident, and the person was in and out of it, throwing things in the trash nearby.

Thomas said the person shot may be associated with someone who lives at the address but does not live there himself.

Denver Police homicide investigators, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are on the case under the watch of the Office of the Independent Monitor, Thomas said. The case will be presented to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for review.