Attempted break-in at Wheat Ridge apartment complex leads to shooting

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department said an attempted break-in led to a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

WRPD originally said the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital following the shooting. However, police sent out an update and said that a victim was injured and taken to the hospital, not the suspect.

“Update: victim on scene was injured NOT suspect. Suspect Description to come. Detectives investigating and will release more info soon” shared WRPD on Twitter.

WRPD said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 49th Avenue.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

WRPD said the scene is secure and investigation is ongoing. Police also said there is no risk to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.