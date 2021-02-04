Suspect shoots at owners during armed carjacking in driveway

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Hispanic woman fired a shot from her 9mm handgun at the owners of a car she was stealing out of their driveway on Feb. 2, Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At approximately 7:33 a.m., a 2010 black Volvo XC60, driven by a Hispanic male, pulled in front of a house and the Hispanic female exited. She was wearing a red zip-up hoodie over a black tank top, gray cropped pants, and a large silver necklace.

She got into the driver’s seat of a 2009 silver Mercedes C300 and when the owners confronted her, there was a struggle, according to ACSO. The suspect then fired a shot from a 9mm pistol and successfully drove away in the vehicle, ACSO reports.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has info about this crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 720-913-7867.