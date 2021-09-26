Suspect shoots at Aurora SWAT officers; No injuries reported

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police said shots were fired by a suspect when SWAT officers entered a home just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Aurora Police Department said around 4:43 p.m. officers were attempting to arrest the suspect who had fired a gun inside of his home in the 2200 block of Billings Street.

Some of the rounds had entered a neighboring residence, but no one was hurt, police said.

When officers tried to contact the suspect, he barricaded himself inside the home and an Aurora SWAT team was called around 5:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.