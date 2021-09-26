Suspect shoots at Aurora SWAT officers; No injuries reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Armor suit SWAT unit (Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police said shots were fired by a suspect when SWAT officers entered a home just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Aurora Police Department said around 4:43 p.m. officers were attempting to arrest the suspect who had fired a gun inside of his home in the 2200 block of Billings Street.

Some of the rounds had entered a neighboring residence, but no one was hurt, police said.

When officers tried to contact the suspect, he barricaded himself inside the home and an Aurora SWAT team was called around 5:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories